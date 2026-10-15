Dallas woman rebuilds her life with help from Austin Street Center's Sisterhood Program

Austin Street Center will hold its annual Humble Beginnings Luncheon on Friday, featuring Venus Williams and highlighting its mission to help people experiencing homelessness.

This year, the organization plans to spotlight its Sisterhood Program, which specifically supports women who are working to rebuild their lives.

For Maggie Williams, moving boxes and bags represents a fresh start. About 10 years ago, her life began to unravel after the loss of her husband.

"Dealing with the grief, and you know, I do suffer with depression anyway, I think it was just a combination of that impact," she said. "I started drinking more.. and more.. and realized that I had a problem."

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Over the years, she also began struggling with drug addiction. Eventually, she lost her job, then her home, and began living in her car.

"I was somewhat suicidal, I have to be honest," she said.

Witnessing all of this, Maggie's family and friends convinced her to ask for help.

And this summer, she entered Austin Street Center's Sisterhood Program.

The program is designed for women experiencing homelessness who have also faced trauma.. including abuse, exploitation, substance use and mental illness.

"Sisterhood is a program for women, and it's managed by women," Valerie Palmer said. "Many of the women have lived the experiences as well of homelessness."

Through temporary housing, counseling, therapy, life-skills training and peer support, Maggie says she began rebuilding her life.

"I think this place has saved my life," Maggie said. "The resources that it has given me has totally changed my attitude."

Now, Maggie is moving into her own apartment.

"It means a lot," she said. "I am very proud of myself. I have choices.. and I choose.. that I like this life. I like being clean.

After years of uncertainty, she is finally looking forward to what comes next.