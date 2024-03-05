Outgoing Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax named finalist for Austin City Manager

AUSTIN - T.C. Broadnax, the departing city manager of Dallas, is a contender to be the next city manager of Austin.

Along with Denton City Manager Sara Hensley and Kansas City, Missouri City Manager Brian Platt, Broadnax is a finalist for the position, according to the Office of the Mayor of Austin, Kirk Watson.

All three are invited to Austin on March 25 to meet with city staff and participate in a town hall meeting. The City Council will interview the candidates on March 26.

A second round of interviews is scheduled for April 1, and April 2nd could see a council decision.

Two weeks ago, Broadnax announced his retirement from the city manager position in Dallas, which he held for seven years.

His resignation will be effective as of June 3. Following Broadnax's announcement, the Dallas City Council named Kimberly Bizor Tolbert as the interim city manager.