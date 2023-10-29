Artist captures meaningful World Series moment for charity

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As the Texas Rangers warm up on the field before each playoff game, you will find Opie Otterstad standing off the edge of the infield grass, fully immersed in his game.

CBS News Texas

While the players throw balls, Otterstad swings paints with his palette knife. He's been working with MLB and MLB teams for the last 31 years.

He says the goal is to donate his paintings to raise money for those in need—and in this case, he's partnering with The Rangers Foundation to do so.