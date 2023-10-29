Watch CBS News
Artist captures meaningful World Series moment for charity

By Mike Kinney

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As the Texas Rangers warm up on the field before each playoff game, you will find Opie Otterstad standing off the edge of the infield grass, fully immersed in his game. 

screenshot-2023-10-29-084025.png
CBS News Texas

While the players throw balls, Otterstad swings paints with his palette knife. He's been working with MLB and MLB teams for the last 31 years.

He says the goal is to donate his paintings to raise money for those in need—and in this case, he's partnering with The Rangers Foundation to do so.

screenshot-2023-10-29-084540.png
CBS News Texas

First published on October 29, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

