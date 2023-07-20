Arrest warrant reveals new information about deadly Como mass shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – New information has been released about the deadly July 3 mass shooting in Fort Worth.

The arrest warrant for Christopher Redic, who was arrested in connection to the murders, revealed that a physical altercation resulted in the gunfire that killed three people and injured eight after a Fourth of July celebration in the Como neighborhood.

Since the shooting, two suspects have been identified and arrested – Brandon Williams, 19, and Redic, 20.

While trying to initially locate the suspects, detectives spoke to someone who provided information on what happened that night. That person's name has been redacted in the warrant.

In an interview with detectives, the person said Williams had gotten into an argument with a man who had "previously shot up [his] mom's car," according to the warrant.

The person said everyone there had guns except for him.

When detectives finally spoke with Williams, he told detectives that someone had threatened to kill him in the past and an argument ensued. After a physical altercation, Williams began to fire shots – he admitted to detectives that he was the first person to shoot.

He then admitted to firing shots in the direction of the person who threatened to kill him. He said he knew there were a lot of people in the direction of the gunfire, but didn't intend to kill any of them.

Redic also admitted to detectives that he had a gun and shot it approximately six times after he heard gun shots. He said that he aimed his gun above the crowd, therefore he doesn't believe he hit anyone.

Williams and Redic have been charged with three counts of murder and await trial.