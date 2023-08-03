Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in fatal southeast Oak Cliff shooting

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Your Wednesday Evening Headlines, August 2nd, 2023
Your Wednesday Evening Headlines, August 2nd, 2023 03:49

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 36-year-old man is in custody, charged with the murder of a 39-year-old woman in southeast Oak Cliff last week, police say.

Just before noon on July 27, police were sent to do a welfare check in the 6500 block of University Hills Boulevard. 

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Becky Alvarado Tamayo dead from a gunshot wound.

Tuesday, Dallas Police arrested Cruse Tamayo and charged him with murder. Tamayo remains in the Dallas County Jail.  

landscape.png
On August 2, 2023, Dallas Police arrested Cruse Tamayo, 36, and charged him with the murder of 39-year-old Becky Alvarado Tamayo. Dallas Police Department
CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 10:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.