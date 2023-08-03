Arrest made in fatal southeast Oak Cliff shooting

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 36-year-old man is in custody, charged with the murder of a 39-year-old woman in southeast Oak Cliff last week, police say.

Just before noon on July 27, police were sent to do a welfare check in the 6500 block of University Hills Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Becky Alvarado Tamayo dead from a gunshot wound.

Tuesday, Dallas Police arrested Cruse Tamayo and charged him with murder. Tamayo remains in the Dallas County Jail.

On August 2, 2023, Dallas Police arrested Cruse Tamayo, 36, and charged him with the murder of 39-year-old Becky Alvarado Tamayo. Dallas Police Department