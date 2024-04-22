Arrest made in connection to Fair Park-area shooting that killed 21-year-old woman, injured 8 others

DALLAS — There are new developments in the Fair Park shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead and eight others hurt.

Over the weekend, Dallas Police arrested 28-year-old Christopher Jones. He is charged with deadly conduct and possession of methamphetamine. Police say Jones fired a weapon into the air during the party.

Police say there was a block party at a neighborhood rec center on the night of April 13. Some people then went to a nearby address on Collins Avenue near Carter Street.

Just after 11:00 p.m., DPD officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area, but the gunfire was over when officers got there.

Then at 1:35 a.m., gunshots were heard again. Through the investigation, DPD found that one person started firing shots into the crowd of 45-50 people, and then other people started shooting. Police said the shooting was gang-related.

Seven women and two men were taken to local hospitals. Police identified the woman killed as Coriesha Bradford. The other eight victims are expected to survive.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is calling for an internal investigation into the incident.