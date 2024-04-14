Woman dead, multiple people shot overnight in Fair Park neighborhood of Dallas

DALLAS -- Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning in the Fair Park neighborhood of Dallas, and one woman was killed.

Police say there was a block party at a neighborhood rec center Saturday night. Some people then went to an address on Collins Avenue near Carter Street.

At some point, a fight broke out and police were called to the scene just before 2 a.m.

DPD gang units were among the investigators on the scene Sunday morning, and more than 100 evidence markers could be seen on the street and in the front yard of a home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.