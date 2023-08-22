Arrest made in crash that led to good Samaritan Donald Collins' death

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a good Samaritan last weekend.

As Graciela Leyva-Rodriguez recovers from her injuries in an area hospital, she's sending a special thank you to Donald Collins and his family. Collins family

DCSO says 25-year-old Juan Francisco Garcia turned himself in on Monday evening. They say he was driving a tow truck that hit a minivan just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. on I-30 in Dallas. Deputies say Garcia drove away from the scene.

Donald Collins stopped to help the people in the van, but he was later hit and killed by an SUV. A mother and son in the van were severely injured, but deputies credit Collins with saving their lives.

Garcia faces two charges stemming from the initial crash. He turned himself in on the same day Collins was laid to rest.

Separately, 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, who was driving the SUV, was arrested at the scene. She is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.