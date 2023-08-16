Family of Donald Collins says he was a 'God-fearing' man, always ready to help others

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The family of a good Samaritan who was killed after trying to help the victims of a hit-and-run crash this weekend says he always had a savior mentality.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies said 25-year-old Donald Collins used himself as a shield for a family waiting on the side of Interstate 30 early Saturday morning.

Donald Collins with his family

"We'll miss him, but our hearts are at peace because he lived life that was pleasing to God," his father said.

Collins' wife, Elizabeth Collins, shared that because her husband is military, he did everything "like clockwork."

"Usually, he comes in the house no later than 2:35. I woke up at 3:03 and I realized that he wasn't home," she said.

She said she called him and that's when she learned he died in the hospital. "I'm going to miss my best friend."

Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said suspected drunk driver Irma Nelly Martinez hit Donald Collins while he was stopped on I-30 to help the family, whose van was hit by a red tow truck before spinning around into oncoming traffic.

"That savior mentality...Ever since he was a little kid, he'd be playing with other little kids, directing them, letting them know what they could do and what they couldn't do," his father said. "That's just who he was."

Elizabeth Collins said her husband was a God-fearing man and that he would give the clothes off his back to others. "He was loving, caring, never quick to anger."

His compassion led him to the decision to become a Marine, following in his family's footsteps. Now, his family is focused on raising his 2-year-old daughter, Nola.

"I can look at her and see all the things I used to see in him when he was her age," his father said. "I'm thankful that we have this part of him."

Dash camera footage of the red tow truck involved in the initial collision. Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Meanwhile, deputies are still looking for the driver of the tow truck who caused the initial crash and kept driving. Deputies said they have received some tips, but are still asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Martinez was arrested shortly after the fatal crash and faces one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Elizabeth Collins said, "I forgive her. I'm not angry with her."