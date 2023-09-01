Watch CBS News
Local News

Armored-car guard shot during robbery attempt in Dallas

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Friday morning headlines for September 1, 2023
Friday morning headlines for September 1, 2023 02:22

EAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A uniformed armored-car guard is in critical condition after he was shot Friday morning in Dallas. 

a-robbery.jpg
A uniformed armored-car guard is in critical condition after he was shot Friday morning in Dallas.  Chopper 11

The Sep. 1 shooting happened in the 100 block of S. Carroll Avenue at about 9:35 a.m.

Police said the victim was shot during a robbery. 

The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for a suspect. 

This is a developing story, please click back for updates

First published on September 1, 2023 / 1:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.