Armored-car guard shot during robbery attempt in Dallas
EAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A uniformed armored-car guard is in critical condition after he was shot Friday morning in Dallas.
The Sep. 1 shooting happened in the 100 block of S. Carroll Avenue at about 9:35 a.m.
Police said the victim was shot during a robbery.
The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for a suspect.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
