Arlington police release body cam footage from fatal shooting during traffic stop

ARLINGTON - Arlington Police released body cam footage from the officer-involved shooting on Thursday, Feb. 8.

A traffic stop that day resulted in one person being shot and killed by police.

Police said an officer saw a driver erratically crossing across lanes of traffic. During the traffic stop, the driver was ordered to turn off the vehicle and get out but failed to do so. Police reported the officer saw the driver holding a firearm and the officer commanded the driver to drop the weapon, but once again, they didn't comply. The officer then fired multiple shots, killing the driver.

The officer was not injured.

The incident caused all of the westbound lanes on I-20 near Park Springs Boulevard to close down for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

The police said Internal Affairs and the homicide team are conducting ongoing investigations into the matter, and the officer was placed on administrative leave pending further inquiry into the matter.