I-20 in Arlington closed after police respond to shooting

By Nick Blackhall

CBS Texas

ARLINGTON - Police have closed all westbound lanes of I-20 near Park Springs Boulevard after responding to a shooting call. 

There is a large police presence on the highway and squad cars can be seen surrounding a black Cadillac sedan. Expect traffic delays if you are attempting to travel through the area.

This story will be updated as we confirm more details surrounding this incident.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 2:38 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

