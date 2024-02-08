I-20 in Arlington closed after police respond to shooting
ARLINGTON - Police have closed all westbound lanes of I-20 near Park Springs Boulevard after responding to a shooting call.
There is a large police presence on the highway and squad cars can be seen surrounding a black Cadillac sedan. Expect traffic delays if you are attempting to travel through the area.
This story will be updated as we confirm more details surrounding this incident.
