I-20 in Arlington closed after police respond to shooting

Police shut down I-20 after responding to shooting call

ARLINGTON - Police have closed all westbound lanes of I-20 near Park Springs Boulevard after responding to a shooting call.

There is a large police presence on the highway and squad cars can be seen surrounding a black Cadillac sedan. Expect traffic delays if you are attempting to travel through the area.

This story will be updated as we confirm more details surrounding this incident.