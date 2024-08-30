Arlington police investigate deadly overnight shooting

ARLINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Arlington that left a man dead.

According to Arlington police, officers responded to the 2500 block of Brown Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. Friday after multiple calls reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified adult male, believed to be in his 20s, unresponsive on the sidewalk near a car wash. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet located any witnesses, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear. The man's reason for being in the area and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are also unknown at this time.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name once he is positively identified and next of kin have been notified.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dixon at (817)-459-5579. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817)-469-8477.