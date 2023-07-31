Arlington nuns end pursuit of civil litigation against Bishop Michael Olson

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Nuns at an Arlington monastery are putting their faith in an internal church legal process and ending their pursuit of civil litigation against the Catholic Bishop of Fort Worth.

The Carmelite nuns will not appeal the decision made last month by a civil court judge, who determined the court did not have jurisdiction to hear their complaints of invasion of privacy and defamation by Bishop Michael Olson.

The nuns had originally planned to appeal that order, but earlier this month received a letter from a Vatican office stating that the internal appeal of Olson's actions would not proceed until the civil litigation was dropped.

Believing they have a strong case to be exonerated through the church process, the nuns decided to end the civil process, according to Fort Worth attorney Matthew Bobo who has been representing the Carmelite nuns since the dispute began in late April.

Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach reached out to Bobo for help after Olson began an investigation into her statements she had broken a vow of chastity with a priest. Olson removed Gerlach from her position and the monastery has remained closed to the public since the dispute began.