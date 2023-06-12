Fort Worth bishop releases video speaking out on bitter dispute with Arlington nuns

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — For the first time Sunday, Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson spoke out about a bitter dispute with a monastery of Arlington nuns.

"This is a church matter, this a pastoral matter, this is a spiritual matter," Olson said in an eight-minute video the Fort Worth Diocese posted on YouTube.

Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson YouTube: Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth



Before the video, the bishop had only provided written statements and letters about his investigation into Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach at the monastery, which sparked a lawsuit against him.

He said that she admitted on five different occasions to breaking her vow of chastity with a priest. He also denied that he nor the diocese are after the monastery property.

Olson also revealed more details about the priest in the alleged incident, saying he had informed the priest's superiors but that he was unaware of any further investigation into the man.

"I spoke with the immediate superior of the priest, the bishop, where he was ministering, and subsequently to the priest's own bishop, and informed each of them of this reported violation and of the ongoing investigation," he said.

Olson continued to say, though, that he's not aware of any further investigation into the priest.

Matthew Bobo, a Fort Worth attorney representing the mother superior and the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, referred to the video as the latest defamatory comments about his clients. In a statement, he said it was another instance of Olson going public with accusations without providing evidence of what Gerlach had done to warrant dismissal from the monastery.

