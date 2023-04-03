Texas Baptist Men sending more relief to Arkansas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Volunteers from Dallas-based Texas Baptist Men rolled out for Arkansas Monday morning in the wake of last week's deadly tornadoes.

The relief organization has been on the ground since Saturday, assessing the greatest need. Monday's mobilization included a mobile kitchen with the capacity to prepare 5,000 meals per day, as well as two chainsaw teams to help clean up the damage. A unit for people to take showers and do laundry is already there.

At least five people were killed in Arkansas alone, and two dozen were injured. A tornado first hit in the Little Rock area, then another touched down in the northeast corner of the state.

The tornado outbreak also spread into Tennessee and Illinois. At least 33 people in total were killed.