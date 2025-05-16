Apple blocks Fortnite game on iPhones, video game company says

Apple has blocked access to the online game Fortnite on iPhone devices in the United States and the European Union, according to the video game maker.

"Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the U.S. App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union," the Fortnite X account said early Friday morning.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Fortnite, which is owned by Epic Games, said that the game will be offline worldwide on iOS until Apple unblocks it. The popular video game has millions of users worldwide.

The game company said it submitted Fortnite to Apple for review last week in order to launch the program on the App Store in the U.S, according to an X post.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.