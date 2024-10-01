Watch CBS News
Local News

Another picture-perfect day is on the way for North Texas with lots of sunshine

By Brittany Rainey

NORTH TEXAS — Another gorgeous day with a crisp morning and warm sunny afternoon.

Winds will be breezy Tuesday evening if you are headed to the State Fair or taking part in National Night out.

The breezy northerly winds are behind a dry cold front, that will keep our humidity in check Wednesday.

The kids will likely want the extra layer again Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 50s in outlying areas and 60s in the metroplex.

Another picture-perfect day is on the way for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine.

We hit the repeat button on the forecast right into the weekend.

We are tracking a cold front for early next week that will likely cool us down, but not bring much rain.

Areas along the Gulf Coast should keep a close eye on the forecast later this week as we could see development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

