First Alert Weather Day forecasted for Sunday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Saturday was chilly and soggy, with DFW recording 0.32 inches of rain as of 4 p.m., with more accumulation likely overnight. Another First Alert Weather Day is expected through Sunday afternoon for additional widespread showers, cool temperatures, and potentially reduced visibility from fog. Conditions should clear by late Sunday afternoon.

A southerly flow will pump in moisture over the next several days. Calm winds and cool mornings will allow fog to form on Sunday and Monday mornings. Remember to use low-beam headlights when driving in areas with low visibility.

By Monday, warmer temperatures are expected ahead of a major cold front. Highs will drop from the upper 60s on Monday to the lower 50s on Tuesday. The good news is the frontal passage will only cause a dip in temperature, with no chance of rain in sight.

The cooler air will settle across North Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, meaning another freeze is possible. Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates!