Another day of record high temperatures ahead

Cooler temps are on the way

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking another day of near record high temperatures, but much colder weather moves in tomorrow.

As we move through this Tuesday, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s, likely shattering our current record high of 85 degrees set back in 1918. We'll see partly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south-southwest, gusting to 25 mph.

An elevated grass fire threat is posted for areas along and west of I-35 this afternoon due to the warm temperatures and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

All of this unseasonably warm weather is ahead of a strong cold front that will bring huge changes to our temperatures, starting tonight.

As the front sweeps in from the north tonight, our temperatures will plummet into the mid 40s by early Wednesday morning. Winds will gust from the north up to 40 mph.

With the front to our south on Wednesday, you will notice a considerable difference with our temperatures. In fact, morning temperatures will be in the 40s. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Winds will gust from the north up to 30 mph. We'll see mostly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, highs will be in the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There is also a chance of showers on Thursday for parts of North Texas. The chance for rain is around 40% for now. We're mainly expecting light to moderate rain in our area.

By Friday, our highs will rebound into the 70s. Then, we'll be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and isolated storms are possible late Sunday into Monday.

The pollen forecast remains high through Thursday.