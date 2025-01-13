New Arctic cold front on the way to North Texas later this week

NORTH TEXAS – The work week started off with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s across Dallas-Fort Worth but abundant sunshine is on the way with a few clouds.

The high temperature will remain below average due to cold air that spilled into North Texas on Sunday. Temperatures will reach the 40s and low 50s on Monday with northeastern winds keeping things cool.

CBS News Texas

The high pressure keeping North Texas sunny on Monday dominates the weather pattern through the mid-week. The high-pressure system will move east over the next few days, and the winds will start coming from the east or southeast by Tuesday and Wednesday. As the winds shift slightly from the south, more moisture will build up, leading to more clouds later in the week. On Thursday, expect more clouds and a small chance of a few showers.

The surface winds turn west or southwest Thursday into Friday and the warming trend continues. Temperatures on Friday will warm into the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts because an Arctic front will move into North Texas on Saturday, dropping temperatures drastically.

CBS News Texas

When it comes to this round of Arctic air, models have been trending drier but the forecast will change as the days progress. There is low confidence in any type of winter precipitation from Saturday into Sunday.

CBS News Texas

Keep the winter coats around as the chilly air looks to linger into the beginning of next week.

CBS News Texas