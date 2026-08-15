North Texas animal shelters showcase adoptable pets at mega adoption event

1,400 dogs, cats, and small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs are looking for their fur-ever families at the North Texas Mega Adoption Event. The two-day event features more than three dozen local shelters at the Amon G. Carter Junior Exhibit Halls at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.

A line of prospective pet parents formed at the door Saturday for the Early Bird Fast Passes. They checked out dogs and puppies of all sizes, ages, and breeds at the 11th annual event, which features some purebred dogs.

Almost 1,000 dogs and 350 cats are up for adoption from almost 40 shelters. The adoption fee is less than $25 and includes free microchipping, vaccines, a bed, and a month of pet insurance. All animals are spayed or neutered. People can also take part in giveaways and visit vendors.

The Humane Society of North Texas is organizing the event. Spokesperson Cassie Davidson said it's crucial with overcrowding.

"Truly, when you adopt, you're saving two lives. You're saving the life of the pet you are adopting, and you are opening critical kennel space for a pet to enter the shelters. We have all been at capacity for such a long time. It's like a broken record. These events are critical here in North Texas," Davidson said.

You still have time to adopt your new forever friend. The Mega Adoption Event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Saturday.