American Airlines lifts off in first US direct flight to Tulum

By Johannah Grenaway

/ CBS Texas

Terminal F coming to DFW Airport as part of a major expansion
Terminal F coming to DFW Airport as part of a major expansion 02:19

DALLAS — North Texas travelers can now hop on a direct flight to the brand new airport in Tulum, Mexico with American Airlines. Tulum International Airport welcomed its first-ever international flight Thursday from DFW. American Airlines is the first carrier in the country to fly the route.

photo-mar-28-2024-7-22-13-am.jpg
American Airlines

The flight to Tulum will be offered from DFW International Airport two times a day on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which fits up to 172 passengers. The carrier will also offer the flight at airports in Charlotte (CLT) and Miami (MIA).

The new airport in Tulum gives tourists visiting the Riviera Maya and Yucatan Peninsula an alternative to Cancun International Airport, which is about 100 miles away. 

"We're proud to continue building on our commitment to offer the world's most comprehensive network, and we're proud to launch this historic flight from the airlines' largest hub at DFW," said Jim Moses, American's Senior Vice President of DFW Hub Operations

photo-mar-28-2024-10-51-40-am.jpg
American Airlines

"It's an honor to be the first to offer our customers direct access to the ancient ruins, picturesque landscapes and white sand beaches of this popular Mexican destination," Moses continued.

View of Tulum beach, Mexico.
Tulum beach, Mexico. Getty Images

American Airlines is also adding flights from DFW to Barcelona, Spain; Redmond, OR, Appleton, WI; Veracruz, Mexico; Brisbane, Australia; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Kona, HI. 

First published on March 28, 2024 / 1:18 PM CDT

