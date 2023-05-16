Watch CBS News
Terminal F coming to DFW Airport as part of a major expansion

By Nick Starling, Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

DFW AIRPORT (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Leaders from American Airlines and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport announced plans for a major expansion of the airport, including the construction of a new terminal.

"We are really focused on the growth of the region," said DFW CEO Sean Donohue. "The North Texas region, the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth ... are growing rapidly, one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country. As an airport we have to stay ahead of that growth." 

 American Airlines signed a new 10-year lease agreement with the airport, which includes nearly $5 billion in capital investments.

terminalf.jpg
Rendering of the future Terminal F at DFW Airport DFW Airport

Terminal F will be built to the south of the existing Terminal D, with an expected cost of $1.6 billion. The building will have 15 gates, and is scheduled to be completed in 2026. There is also space for a second phase of expansion, should airlines have the need.

Another $2.7 billion is earmarked for expansion and improvement to existing terminals A and C. Both will get new "pier" expansions.

Terminal C, which is 50 years old, will undergo a major overhaul, including the removal of more than 400 columns, higher ceilings and more natural light.

terminalcpier.png
Rendering of a new pier expansion of Terminal C at DFW Airport DFW Airport

The airport also plans to upgrade its roadways, improving access to the terminals.

DFW is the second-busiest airport in the world, serving 78 million customers next year. By the end of the decade, that number could reach 100 million, meaning more gates are needed to handle the increased traffic.

"Second isn't where we want to be. We want to be the busiest airport in the world and as you can see we're building the foundation to do that," said American Airlines CEO Robert Isom.

