AMBER Alert issued for Willow Webb and Bonnie Webb

By Johannah Grenaway

CBS Texas

ATHENS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert for 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb.

Officials say Willow, a white female, was last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Bonnie, also a white female, was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans. They are searching for the girls near County Road 1408, just outside of Athens.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call (903) 675-5128.

June 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

