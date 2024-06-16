AMBER Alert issued for teen missing from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert is issued for a 15-year-old girl reported missing out of San Antonio.

TXDPS

Savanna Cardenas was last seen at 191 W Loop 1604 S in San Antonio at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jun. 13. She is 5'4", 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Savanna was last seen with an unknown female, approximately 45-year-old with blonde hair, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. They may be traveling in a silver Ford Fusion. The year and license plate are currently unknown.

Amber Alerts in Texas

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's latest data points to the most Amber Alerts being issued in Texas.

Between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, 185 Amber Alerts were issued across 36 states. Data from the 2023 Annual Amber Alert Report shows that 26%, or 49 of those alerts, were issued in Texas. North Carolina had the second-most alerts issued — 17 — and Ohio came in third with 13 alerts issued.

The history of the Amber Alert

The first Amber Alert was issued January 13, 1996, after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was reported missing. The body of the little girl who lived in Arlington, Texas was found four days later in a creek. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shares the story of a woman in the community who called for a public Emergency Alert System. Diane Simone wanted community members to be alerted when there's a child missing so they could help in the search. She requested it be named after Amber Hagerman and hence, Amber's Plan was created in her memory.

RELATED: 28 years later, Arlington Police Department remains dedicated to finding Amber Hagerman's killer