Amber Alert issued for 3 children out of Austin

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN — Three children under the age of 10 are missing, allegedly abducted by a man Austin police say is armed and generous.

Ten-year-old Ninel Anseume, 4-year-old Abraham Anseume and 2-year-old Elsi Anseume were last seen in the 100 block of Palma Circle in Austin, Texas at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Ninel Anseume is described as 4'10", 180 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

Abraham Anseume also has brown hair and eyes, is 3'4" and weighs 44 lbs.

Two-year-old Elsi Anseume is 2'8", 44 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

The children were last seen with 31-year-old Sherles Machado Hernandez. TxDPS said Machado is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" and weighs 160lbs.

They are believed to be traveling in a silver 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with TWL2922.

If you see them, please call 911 or the Austin police at (512)974-5210.


