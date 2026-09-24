11-year-old girl missing from Grand Prairie found safe, police say; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert issued for an 11-year-old girl missing from Grand Prairie has been canceled, Grand Prairie police said Thursday night. She has been found safe

The history of the Amber Alert

The first Amber Alert was issued on January 13, 1996, after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was reported missing. The body of the little girl who lived in Arlington, Texas, was found four days later in a creek.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shares the story of a woman in the community who called for a public Emergency Alert System.

Diane Simone wanted community members to be alerted when a child is missing so they could help in the search. She requested it be named after Amber Hagerman, and hence, Amber's Plan was created in her memory.