3 people killed in rollover crash in Alvord, Texas

ALVORD, Texas – Three people were killed Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Alvord, according to local officials. Alvord is about 45 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 287 near FM 1655, according to a spokesperson with Wise County EMS. Three medical helicopters and several ambulances responded, transporting a total of 11 people to various hospitals.

The severity of injuries ranged from the walking wounded to critical condition, he said.

A Facebook video shared with CBS News Texas showed a heavily damaged white passenger van on a grassy shoulder off of the highway. Numerous law enforcement officers could be seen standing near what appeared to be multiple bodies on the ground. There were also visible tire marks leading from the roadway to the shoulder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.