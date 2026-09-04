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Alma Fire near Ennis up to 600 acres, 20% contained as evacuations lifted, officials say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers,
CBS News Texas

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A brush fire continues to burn southeast of Ennis.

As of 9:55 p.m., the Alma Fire had burned 600 acres and was 20% contained, according to the Texas Forest Service.

At about 8:40 p.m., an evacuation notice for residents along FM 85 was rescinded, and residents were told they could safely return home.

More than two hours earlier, residents from Zmolek Road to Bruce Road and FM 85 had been urged to evacuate. An evacuation center was set up at Cowboy Church of Ennis, 7450 S. Interstate 45 Service Road.

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Alma Fire CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

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