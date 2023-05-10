Watch CBS News
Allen outlet mall shooting survivor Irvin Walker in recovery after being shot multiple times

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Daughter, friend of Allen outlet mall shooting victim give update on condition
Daughter, friend of Allen outlet mall shooting victim give update on condition 26:04

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The daughter and a friend of Irvin Walker, one of the surviving victims of the deadly Allen Premium Outlets mall shooting, gave an update on his condition in a press conference Wednesday evening.

Walker, 46, was one of the first victims shot on May 6. 

"[My dad] was at the mall that day shopping like every other American," Jasmine Walker said. 

The gunman began shooting directly into his vehicle as he was looking for a parking space. He was shot twice in the chest and once in his shoulder. 

"When you see the wounds on his body, you understand why a gun like that should not be in anybody's hands," said Darryl K. Washington, a Civil Rights and personal injury attorney.

On May 8, Walker had his first surgery – which family says he "came out of recovery singing." He has his second surgery on Friday.

Anthony Calime, a friend and fraternity brother of Irvin, said he is someone who never meets a stranger. 

"...When I got to hospital, he just looked at me and he said, 'They can't take me out. I'm God's people. He covered me.' I said, 'Yes, you are.'"

Walker is employed as an independent contractor, according to his family. A GoFundMe account has been created to support him during recovery.

"We are not going to let evil win," Washington said.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 6:33 PM

