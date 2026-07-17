Federal prosecutors say Allen man enticed minor, engaged in illicit conduct abroad

A 44‑year‑old Allen man is facing federal child‑exploitation charges for enticing a minor, arranging illegal sexual activity, and engaging in illicit conduct while abroad, prosecutors said.

Sanjay Sachithanandham U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas

Sanjay Sachithanandham was indicted under the Justice Department's Project Safe Childhood Initiative, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bill Davis on Thursday.

According to the indictment, Sachithanandham used the internet, social media and messaging apps, and a digital device to target a minor. Prosecutors say he later traveled from the U.S. to El Salvador and engaged in illicit sexual conduct with the minor.

No additional details were released.

The case is being investigated by the Allen Police Department and the FBI.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.