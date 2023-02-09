Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins' family over fatal "Rust" shooting

Alec Baldwin charged in "Rust" fatal shooting Alec Baldwin charged in "Rust" fatal shooting 02:24

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is facing a new lawsuit over the shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" in 2021 that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Attorney Gloria Allred announced on Thursday the filing of a new suit against Baldwin and several other parties involved in the production of "Rust" on behalf of Hutchins' sister and parents. During a press conference, Allred said the lawsuit alleges "battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium" for Hutchins' mother Olga Solovey, father Anatolii Androsovych and younger sister Svetlana Zemko.

"It's clear to us that the relationships of all of our clients have been damaged and that they will not be able to enjoy life in the same way as they did when their precious Halyna was alive," Allred said.

Hutchins' family lives in Ukraine, where Solovey is a front-line nurse in the country's war with Russia.

"There has been no outreach to them by Mr. Baldwin to even say he was sorry," Allred said. "We want accountability and just for them. It's as simple as that."

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the film in New Mexico when it discharged, killing 42-year-old Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza. Baldwin and Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, announced an agreement last October to settle a civil case stemming from the shooting. Allred said the new case is to represent "others in the family" because they were not included in the previous settlement. Matthew Hutchins will not be involved in the new case, Allred said.

The shooting sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Baldwin and the armorer who oversaw firearms on the set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement last month. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Allred said the civil case will continue regardless of the outcome of the criminal case.

In a video statement played by Allred, Zemko said that Hutchins' death was "one of the biggest losses of (her) life."

"Even more devastating is to see the utter suffering of our parents and how their health has sharply declined," Zemko said. "It is for this reason that I would like those who are at fault ... to carry that responsibility, and not just someone, but that very someone who is truly responsible for this. I believe to let this go and leave this unpunished is unallowable."

Meanwhile, Baldwin's defense attorneys are seeking to disqualify Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor in the criminal case, the Associated Press reported. In a motion filed Tuesday, the actor's legal team said New Mexico law prohibits Reeb from holding any authority in a judicial capacity since she is a state lawmaker.