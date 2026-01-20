Air Force One carrying Trump to Davos turns around after "minor electrical issue," Leavitt says

A "minor electrical issue" forced Air Force One to turn around and return to Maryland less than an hour after takeoff Tuesday night as it was headed for Davos, Switzerland, with President Trump aboard, White House officials said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters aboard the plane that, after takeoff from Joint Base Andrews, the crew identified a "minor electrical issue," and, out of an abundance of caution, chose to turn around and return to the base.

Air Force One landed back at the base at 11:07 p.m. Eastern Time. The president will board a new aircraft bound for Davos, Leavitt said.

President Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One as he leaves Washington for Switzerland on Jan. 20, 2026, in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Reporters had said that the lights in the press cabin briefly went out after takeoff, but no explanation was offered.

Mr. Trump is headed to Davos for the World Economic Forum. He was scheduled to address the forum at about 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, shortly after landing, but that could likely be delayed.

"This will be an interesting trip," Mr. Trump told reporters on the White House lawn shortly before departing for Joint Base Andrews. "I have no idea what is going to happen. But you are well represented."

This is a developing story and will be updated.