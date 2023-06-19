How to prepare you air conditioner for extreme heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The boiling North Texas summer heat is back this week, and we will all be relying on air conditioning to stay cool and safe.

We've had a taste of hot and humid weather over the past week, but with feels like temperatures reaching as high as 120 and the entire region falling under an excessive heat warning, AC units are going to be working in overdrive.

But air conditioners need to be maintained to stay in peak condition, so they can be reliable when you need them the most.

Here are some tips from an expert:

Clean or change the air filter

Make sure moisture from the unit is draining properly

Regularly rinse the outside unit with a hose

Use a programmable thermostat

Have your HVAC system checked by a licensed professional

CBS News Texas' Kennedi Walker recently spoke with Stephen Waldrep, who services HVAC systems for Milestone. He said that getting your HVAC systems checked twice a year can help avoid costly repairs, and the prevent your air conditioner from going out during these hot summer months.

"Say if you're at work and the system stops working and you have pets inside the house ... that's almost like leaving them locked inside of a car. If you don't have the system working properly, [it] could cause a multitude of different health issues for you and your pets," Waldrep said.

He compared it to getting the tired rotated on your vehicle. Your HVAC similarly needs regular maintenance to keep running smoothly.