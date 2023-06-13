After the storm: Better Business Bureau warns about shady contractors knocking on doors

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - If you've ever had damage from a storm, you know that the calls and door knocks from contractors flood in soon after. So how can you tell the reputable ones from those who aren't?

The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas said any weather event will bring about unscrupulous contractors. The first step to protect yourself is to contact your insurance company.

"Find out what your policy is going to provide you, what's covered, that sort of thing," said Monica Horton, spokesperson with the BBB of North Central Texas.

After that, start researching. They recommend getting contractor referrals from friends or neighbors. And then, check with the BBB to see what they have to say.

Lantana contractor Chris Mortimer's company, Halo Storm Restoration, has an A+ rating with the BBB. He said to be wary of contractors who want you to commit immediately. The majority of his business comes from word-of-mouth.

"I always tell people, 'You don't buy the first car that you sit in. It's best to go out and test drive multiple cars and figure out which one is the best fit, especially with such a big decision as a new roof.'"

The BBB also said to be aware of contractors who claim they can waive deductibles, ask you to sign over insurance checks or to pay in full before work is complete.

"We know that consumers are going to have contractors going door-to-door, and the advice is basically don't make a purchasing decision when someone is standing on your doorstep," said Horton.