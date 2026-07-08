After losing their son and surviving sepsis, McKinney couple opens their dream creperie

Just like a lot of things in life, making the perfect crepe isn't easy.

It starts with the batter in the kitchen. Just flour, eggs and milk. The swirl is really important. Not too crispy, not too soft, and then there's a simple flip.

In many ways, it can be a little like a marriage. It takes a lot of work to get things just right. But for Callie and Kevin Colwick, it's always just felt like it was meant to be.

"My husband and I are high school sweethearts," said Callie Colwick.

"From when we were 16 and I first laid eyes on her, there was immediate connection there. Oh, I was just drawn to it like a moth to a flame for sure," said Kevin Colwick.

And as they started to build a family, Callie Colwick fell in love with crepes.

"One day I went into a creperie that was right next to my OBGyn, and I had a strawberry Nutella crepe for the first time and she really liked it," said Callie Colwick.

But after the birth of their daughter, Callie and Kevin Colwick struggled to continue to build that family.

Callie Colwick had several miscarriages before finally getting pregnant with her son Quinn. The Colwicks were filled with joy.

"I was about 12 weeks pregnant with him when I was at work and felt like a rush of fluid," said Callie Colwick.

She went to the hospital, and the doctors told Callie Colwick she would be having the baby.

"We were praying for a miracle that he would stay earthside long enough," said Callie Colwick.

But that's when things went from bad to worse.

"We were just waiting and I just remember the world going black," said Callie Colwick.

"The doctors come in and say she has an infection, 'We think it's sepsis,'" said Kevin Colwick.

Callie Colwick gave birth to Quinn, who passed away after a few minutes. Kevin Colwick didn't even have a moment to breathe before he had to shift his focus.

"Grappling with losing my son, but then, now am I going to lose my wife? It was earth-shattering to say the least," he said.

As the sepsis spread through her blood, doctors fought to save Callie Colwick's life at the cost of her limbs.

"She was bleeding out and had severe infections and could hardly breathe," said Kevin Colwick.

She would spend the next year in the ICU, losing both her legs and some fingers.

Kevin Colwick never left her side.

"I truly believed if I left, she would just die," he said.

"I have this vision of Kevin just coming up next to me and he would just whisper, 'You're ok, it's ok, I'm here, I love you. Everything is going to be ok,'" Callie Colwick said.

From that moment, they started their journey back to happiness. A journey that involves very, very thin French pastries.

"This had always been our dream, like a faraway dream," said Callie Colwick. "And one simple text and Kevin's like, 'Yes, let's do this.'"

The two left their jobs in corporate America and opened Happymix Crêperie in downtown McKinney.

"Tons of Nutella, lots of strawberries, and then our whipped cream on top. That is like the perfect crepe for me," said Callie Colwick.

The only thing she might love more than crepes is Kevin Colwick.

"He's like the very best friend that anyone could have, and I feel very blessed that he's my life partner," she said.