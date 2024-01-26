Accused State Fair of Texas shooter's bond lowered from $1.5M+ to $100,000 records show

Accused State Fair of Texas gunman Cameron Turner faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly

DALLAS — The bond for the gunman accused of shooting and injuring three people at the State Fair of Texas on October 14, 2023, has been lowered according to court records.

Cameron Turner, 22, was indicted with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting at the State Fair last year. Turner was originally sent to the Dallas County Jail with a bond of over $1.5 million. His bond is now set at $100,000.

According to the document obtained from the Dallas County Court website, if Turner pays the bail amount, he may be eligible for house arrest.

At the time of the investigation, Turner had told officers he acted in self-defense when he allegedly shot three people at the fair. The arrest warrant points out that his story didn't fully line up with security video of the incident.