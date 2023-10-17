The State Fair of Texas makes new security enhancements after weekend shooting

The State Fair of Texas adds new security features after weekend shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Several security enhancements have been made in the days following a shooting that injured three people at the State Fair of Texas.

Jeff Cotner, the State Fair's director of security, said, "As a member of the State Fair family, we're deeply saddened by the events of Saturday...we know that there's still work for us to ensure this is a safe place to come."

Cotner said he was as surprised as anyone when gunfire erupted inside the food court Oct. 14, causing fairgoers to flee in a panic.

Since the shooting, a police watch stand has been moved from the entrance of the food court to the very middle of it.

Amidst the changes, Cotner said that they have made sure that their processes still worked.

Cameron Turner, 22 Dallas County

But how the accused gunman, 22-year-old Cameron Turner, slipped his gun past high-tech weapons detection—which are at every entrance—is still an unanswered question.

Nonetheless, Cotner still believes in the technology as other guns have been detected using the system.

"We don't know [how Turner went undetected]," he admitted. "But...these instruments [weapons detection] are proven."

According to the State Fair of Texas' FAQ page, only licensed gun owners are allowed to bring them inside the fairgrounds, and authorities have confirmed that Turner is not a licensed gun owner.

Dallas police said Turner, who was arrested at the scene, fired at a man who was wounded along with two other people.

During an off-camera interview, the mother of the suspected shooter told CBS News Texas her son was being physically threatened by the intended target of the shooting and that he had no intention of harming anyone at the fair.

When asked what his personal thoughts about the shooting are, Cotner responded, "I'm disappointed...but I'm very proud of how our fair acted in terms of our response."

He also believes that the "huge crowds" that showed up the next day were a clear sign that fairgoers still faith have in the hundreds of men and women who are "devoted to keeping them safe."

"It was overwhelming and it was so heartwarming," Cotner said.