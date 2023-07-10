Abbott names Angela Colmenero as second interim attorney general

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Governor Greg Abbott appointed the state's second acting attorney general following Ken Paxton's historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes on Monday.

Abbott picked Angela Colmenero to step in as the state's top lawyer on an interim basis beginning Friday.

Currently serving as the governor's deputy chief of staff, Colmenero assumes the role from John Scott, a former secretary of state whom Abbott named as "short-term interim" following Paxton's impeachment in May by the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Colmenero previously worked in the state attorney general's office for nearly a decade.

Abbott said Comenero's "record of experience in state government and expertise in litigation will help her oversee the Texas Attorney General's Office and serve as our state's top law enforcement officer as the Texas Senate conducts impeachment proceedings."

In a short resignation letter provided by the governor's office, Scott wrote that he requested that his term as acting attorney general "be limited in time."