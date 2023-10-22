Watch CBS News
A week of rain chances is ahead after a cloudy weekend

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - What a day. Despite the high clouds all day, DFW got close to a record high Saturday afternoon. Friday we got within two degrees of the record!

All those clouds arrived from a Pacific hurricane, Category One Norma slammed into Cabo San Lucas Saturday. Late Sunday night it will hit mainland Mexico as a tropical storm.

The clouds will be overhead Sunday as well, with highs in the upper 80s for the last day on the Midway.

Starting Monday, the weather changes. All this moisture from the Pacific will combine with the Gulf of Mexico humidity to bring significant rain chances for most of the work week.

A slow-moving and powerful upper-level low is swinging out of the Arizona-New Mexico area and heading across the Texas Panhandle. Rain chances will linger most of the week.

Rainfall totals could surpass 1", in some places up to 3" over the week.  

Right now, it appears the rain machine ends as we get to the end of next weekend. Much cooler air will pour in behind the storm system. Highs will only be in the 70s by weekend and in the 60s by Halloween.  

As of Saturday, this year is ranked the second hottest on record and 10th driest. The week ahead? Something completely different as far as rainfall potential. Temperatures will be above normal until at least Friday.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 7:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

