A warm, windy weekend is in store before severe weather returns

NORTH TEXAS - As we move through this Friday, after a cool start, our high temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south - gusts could get as high as 25 mph.

Tonight, we'll see a few clouds in the area with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Hold onto your hats! On Saturday, expect a warm, windy day. In fact, winds could gust as high as 40 mph at times during the day. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will be warm, too. Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Heads up! Unsettled weather moves back into the forecast next week. In fact, CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert for Monday night.

We're tracking a dryline and cold front that will track toward North Texas from our west on Monday. While the highest threat for severe storms will track over the Central Plains, parts of North Texas could also see a few strong storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of North Texas for the threat of severe storms. Areas northwest of the Metroplex might see the strongest storms Monday night. Most of our forecast models weaken the storms as they move east.

Still, there will likely be a threat for heavy rain and gusty winds. Lightning will also be possible. The forecast could change, but this is an early heads up!

Some showers or storms could continue into early Tuesday morning.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, then near 90 degrees on Wednesday.