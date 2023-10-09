A longhorn and lone stars in the land of crab traps and lobster rolls

BALTIMORE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If the wood stacked outside the front door doesn't tip you off, then the longhorns on the wall and the Shiner sign will seal it for you. You're in a Texas barbecue restaurant. Which may not make sense, because you're also in Baltimore.

At Woodrow's Bar-B-Que you'll find salt and pepper brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork; it's all there.

It wasn't exactly what Matt Piron envisioned when he was looking to open a restaurant six years ago. But his wife Sheryl, a Texas native, told him the space he'd picked out looked a lot more like a barbecue spot.

Piron was already in love with the style from all his trips west, so he decided to bring the cuisine east.

For six years he has honed his recipes, using white oak wood, the closest he can get to Texas post oak. The locals are still, "learning," as he put it, to love the style.

"Once they have that eye-opening moment, of, oh my gosh, this is not like this tough barbecue that I thought. It can be amazing!" he said.

Naturally, he was a Rangers fan this weekend while the team was in town playing the Orioles, right?

"I'll just say I'm rooting for either team to win.," he said.

Smart. Don't keep anyone away from those burnt ends, smoked deep in the heart of Baltimore.