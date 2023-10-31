Watch CBS News
A chilly Halloween is in store for trick-or-treaters

By Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

Trick-or-treat forecast: Clear and chilly
Trick-or-treat forecast: Clear and chilly

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Happy Halloween!

A Weather Alert has been issued through 9 a.m. Tuesday for temperatures near freezing in the morning. 

Send the kids to school with multiple layers as temperatures will be in the upper 50s as they are heading home. 

halloween wx
CBS News Texas

There will be sunny skies all day with a light northerly breeze. 

Trick or treaters may want an extra layer as we cool into the upper 40s by 8 p.m. A light northerly breeze will also add a bite to the air. 

halloween wx
CBS News Texas

Keep the plants covered up tonight and tomorrow night as we once again drop into the 30s under clear skies. 

halloween wx
CBS News Texas
halloween wx
CBS News Texas

Bring your pets inside and also turn off the sprinklers. 

If you were hoping for more autumn temperatures you are in luck this weekend. 

We are even looking at a return at the lower 80s Monday!

halloween wx
CBS News Texas

Have a safe Halloween!

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 6:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

