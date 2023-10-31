A chilly Halloween is in store for trick-or-treaters
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Happy Halloween!
A Weather Alert has been issued through 9 a.m. Tuesday for temperatures near freezing in the morning.
Send the kids to school with multiple layers as temperatures will be in the upper 50s as they are heading home.
There will be sunny skies all day with a light northerly breeze.
Trick or treaters may want an extra layer as we cool into the upper 40s by 8 p.m. A light northerly breeze will also add a bite to the air.
Keep the plants covered up tonight and tomorrow night as we once again drop into the 30s under clear skies.
Bring your pets inside and also turn off the sprinklers.
If you were hoping for more autumn temperatures you are in luck this weekend.
We are even looking at a return at the lower 80s Monday!
Have a safe Halloween!
for more features.