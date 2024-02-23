7 farmworkers, pickup diver killed in head-on crash in Central California

8 killed in Central California head-on crash 8 killed in Central California head-on crash 00:30

MADERA COUNTY - Seven farmworkers were among eight people who died in a head-on crash on a rural Central California road Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash involving a Chevrolet pickup and a GMC van happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Avenue 7 west of Road 22 in a rural area of Madera County, the CHP said.

The CHP said the van had eight men inside and were heading to work in the Firebaugh area. Seven farmworkers in the van died and officers said multiple were not wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Chevrolet was the only occupant in the pickup and died, the CHP said.

Another man in the van was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Avenue 7 was closed between Road 21 and Road 22 for the investigation.

The city of Madera is nearly 150 miles south of Sacramento. Firebaugh is about 26 miles west of Madera.