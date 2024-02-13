Lovely Valentine's Day ahead with 60s and 70s through Friday before cold front arrives

NORTH TEXAS - It was a very cold start Tuesday morning for North Texas! While temperatures stayed just above freezing at DFW, some spots dropped into the 20s. Needless to say, the 60s feel great this afternoon!

While the heavy coats will still be worth it Wednesday morning, we should be safe from freezing temperatures.

And our Valentine's Day forecast couldn't be sweeter 😉 mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and highs in the upper 60's!

For comparison, last year's Valentine's Day forecast was way warmer. And at least it's not 2021 again…

We've got to enjoy the warmer weather while we can. A strong cold front will knock those temps back into the 40s on Saturday.

This cold front still looks to bring very little rain.

Just in time for the work week to begin, highs will get back into the low 70s. Sorry about that!

At least for those who will enjoy Presidents Day off, you'll get sunny skies and a day with highs near 70!