4 horses join Dallas police, one man's gift in memory of his wife

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Robert Caruth started showing horses when he was just ten years old.

"I liked horses," said Caruth, who owns more than 100 at his Caruth Arabians Ranch in Lone Oak.

It was his late wife Tracy, though, who first donated several to the Dallas Police Department.

"She donated four horses that she raised on the ranch," said Caruth.

Tracy, he said, died in 2013 by suicide.

"Acute depression. A very underestimated disease. You don't recognize it until it's too damn late," he said.

On March 1, Caruth returned to visit Dallas police with four horses he's now donating to the department with the funding to cover the equipment they need.

"Continuing my wife's work," he said.

One of the horses, which Caruth describes as being a little feisty, is named for her initials, T.C.

"These are beautiful animals. They're majestic. I mean, they're therapy," says Assistant Chief Reuben Ramirez.

He said the department is grateful for the help building up their fleet of horses. It will soon add four new human officers to the unit, too.

"Best job in the department. Wouldn't do anything else," said Officer Zachary Johnson, who serves as the unit's head trainer.

Dallas has one of the few mounted police units that aren't just used for special events.

"We actually use our horses for everyday patrol," he explained, "in answering 911 calls and just doing every day police work."

Caruth said he believes horses can help build relationships between police and the communities they serve.

"They can go into neighborhood and children won't run from police. They'll run from a police car, but they won't run from a police horse. They'll want to pet the horse."

The new horses have been with police for a few weeks now. They still have a couple months of training before they're ready to hit the streets.