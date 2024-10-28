3 suspects linked to Venezuelan street gang in custody for North Texas capital murder

NORTH TEXAS – Three capital murder suspects linked to the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua are in custody, awaiting extradition, according to Farmers Branch police.

Ehiker Alexander Morales Mendoza, 38; Carlos Luis Zambrano Bolivar, 25; and Jhonata Nahin Toro Gonzalez, 22, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection with the death of Nilzult Arneaud Petit, 33, who was found dead on Aug. 24 in Farmers Branch.

Mendoza was found in Las Cruces, New Mexico, while Bolivar and Gonzalez were in Aurora, Colorado.

Petit was involved in an ATM theft operation, and the suspects accused him of withholding stolen money, police said.

"The suspects confronted Petit and demanded payment, which he was unwilling or unable to provide," the Farmers Branch Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Authorities learned Petit and the juveniles were forcibly taken around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 from an apartment complex on Fair Oaks Crossing in Dallas. The suspects fled with the juveniles in a light-colored four-door sedan before releasing them unharmed on the I-35E service road.

A passing motorist found Petit's body hours later – around 3:40 a.m. – in the roadway in the 1100 block of Valley View Lane. He had a single gunshot wound to the head, police said. The two juveniles, possibly related to Petit, were found walking on the service road of I-35E at Corporate Drive in Lewisville.

Police are continuing to search for a fourth suspect, Jhonny Jesus Martinez Serrano, 29, who remains at large.

Anyone with information on Serrano's whereabouts is asked to contact the Farmers Branch Police Department at (972) 919-1406 or via email at pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.

Farmers Branch Police Department

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation and the arrests of the suspects, according to Farmers Branch police.