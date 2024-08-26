Dallas man found shot to death on the side of the road was first kidnapped with 2 minors, police say

FARMERS BRANCH — A Dallas man was found shot to death on the side of a Farmers Branch road early Saturday morning after being kidnapped, police said.

Thirty-three-year-old Nilzuly Arneaud Petit and two minors were forcibly taken by several unknown suspects from a Dallas apartment complex just after midnight, detectives discovered.

Farmers Branch Police said the suspects drove the three from the complex on Fair Oaks Crossing to an area near the 100 block of Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch. Petit was shot and left there.

The suspects then left with the two minors in a light-colored sedan.

The two minors were later found walking on the I-35 service road by Lewisville Police. Both were unharmed.

Petit's relationship to the two minors is not currently known.

Farmers Branch detectives and the Dallas Police Department are working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmers Branch Police Department.

This is a developing story.