3 found dead in Flower Mound home after welfare check, police say

Three people were found dead inside a Flower Mound home after police were called for a welfare check on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers were called to the 10700 block of Sunrise Circle around 10:45 a.m. when two residents failed to show up for work and family members could not reach them.

Flower Mound police said officers entered the home and found three dead inside. Police said there is no indication of an active threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.